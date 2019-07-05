Non-emergency phone line busy on the Fourth of July with fireworks calls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Fourth of July was busy for the non-emergency phone line set up by Sedgwick County Emergency Communications.

Last night, non-emergency calls were 723 compared to 313 calls for the three previous days. Take a look at the chart below:

Time Period Calls to non-emergency line Calls to 911 July 1 59 1679 July 2 42 1532 July 3 212 1493 July 4 723 1614

The non-emergency phone line, 316-290-1011, will be available through July 7. the line operates from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The line functions as an alternative to 9-1-1 and is meant to receive calls for non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property; examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excess noise, fireworks, etc. It was established to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that can block emergency calls from reaching a call taker; the non-emergency line is activated during times of historically high call volumes and as otherwise needed. If someone calls 9-1-1 with a non-emergency, he or she will be transferred to the non-emergency line.