Non-emergency phone line opens for Independence Day

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications’ announced their non-emergency phone line, 316-290-1011, will be available during the following hours:

6p.m. July 1 through 2:30 a.m. July 2

6 p.m. July 2 through 2:30 a.m. July 3

6 p.m. July 3 through 2:30 a.m. July 4

6 p.m. July 4 through 2:30 a.m. July 5

6 p.m. July 6 through 2:30 a.m. July 7

This line functions as an alternative to 9-1-1and is meant to receive calls for non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property; examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excess noise, fireworks, etc. It was established to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that can block emergency calls from reaching a call taker; the non-emergency line is activated during times of historically high call volumes and as otherwise needed. If someone calls 9-1-1 with a non-emergency, he or she will be transferred to the non-emergency line.

In order to ensure everyone has a safe holiday, residents should be aware of regulations on fireworks sales and discharges in Sedgwick County municipalities and unincorporated areas. This information is available at www.sedgwickcounty.org/fire.

Sedgwick County Fire District 1 urges residents to stay safe over the holiday with the following tips:

Small children should not handle fireworks; even sparklers can be harmful if mishandled.

Older children and young adults should be monitored by an adult when handling fireworks.

Follow the directions on the packages closely.

Always keep a bucket of water or a water hose nearby.

Keep fireworks away from dry grass, hay, trees, and all structures.

Try to light fireworks on gravel, concrete, or a hard surface that will not ignite.

Watch a brief video related to firework safety here