Non-Profits look forward to fundraising season

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Non-profits say it’s been a long year of getting through the pandemic without as many donations from before. Yet, fundraising events are returning, and many organizations are seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

“2020 was the most unusual year that I have ever experienced. We learned a lot from it, there are some things we don’t want to go back and repeat again,” said Ericka Goering, the marketing director of the Kansas Humane Society.

The Kansas Humane Society has been taking care of furry friends for years, but when the pandemic hit, a lot changed.

“We weren’t seeing as many animals going into our shelter and as many going out,” said Goering.

Goering said fundraising all but stopped. The organization went virtual with its’ yearly Woofstock event, and they cut their fundraising goal in half.

Executive Director Brianna Baskerville of Wichita’s Littlest Heroes, a non-profit that helps families and kids with life-threatening illnesses, said everything changed when COVID-19 hit.

“We had parents who hadn’t left their house in over nine months, that their kids were scared to leave their house. It had a big impact on our parents,” said Baskerville.

The non-profit normally hold 40 to 60 events a year. Their large fundraising event Bravery ball was canceled last year, but they plan on holding it again this year.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the community and raising some much-needed funds for our families,” said Baskerville.

The Kansas Humane Society also plans to hold Woofstock in person this year.

“We are looking forward to kinda picking back up on those donations and those fundraising events making sure we have fun activities for people to come out and join us,” said Goering.

The Kansas Humane Society said they are also now in need of more people to foster animals in their shelters. If you are interested in doing so click here.