HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The highest in four decades, inflation keeps rising and it seems there is no end in sight. According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices in May were up 8.6% compared to last year. The three biggest things that contributed to the increase were housing, gas, and food.

Kansans are feeling the impacts of inflation.

“We just moved here from Colorado in September. We’re spending more on groceries and gas than we were in Colorado and everyone knows Colorado is a lot more expensive to live in,” said Devon Reese, a new Hutchinson resident.

As inflation rises, devon Reese and her family like many others are making adjustments.

“You’re not going to the zoos, you’re not going to the water parks as often you got to stop doing the fun things,” she said.

Many are looking for help where they can, even if it’s a free lunch.

“This is really helping out with the grandchildren. We’ve done this for several years, but this year has made a big difference,” said Shirley Basgall.

Around March, local non-profits began noticing an increase in calls, many from new faces.

“This is not only affecting who you would normally expect it to affect. It’s also affecting very educated families and families that would be considered to normally have a good income,” said Denice Gilliland, United Way of Reno County, community impact coordinator.



United Way of Reno County, partners with dozens of organizations to help.

“Sometimes that’s not always a financial resource, that’s sometimes a connection to other resources that will make you more stable in the long run,” Gilliland said.

Some are in need of basic needs like food or gas, and others with rent or utilities.

“Normally we help with about $4,500 a month and then the month of May it was $10,400 that we spent to help people,” said Tabitha Neahring, Salvation Army emergency assistance caseworker. “It’s just been climbing I don’t see it coming down anytime soon.”

If you are in need of support you can call 2-1-1.