Beating the heat: Non-profits work together to provide relief

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Temperatures have already soared into the 90s this week. And the forecast shows it will get even hotter. Some local non-profit organizations are doing what they can to make sure everyone has the means to cool off.

A fan buzzing is a sound of relief. Lorena Lopez said as soon as she found out the Salvation Army was giving away free fans, she raced over. “It is too hot,” she said.

Lopez said the fan will help keep her family cool this summer, especially her son’s room. “His room is more hot I don’t know why, he said it’s for his room,” said Lopez.

Jill Skaggs, the director of emergency social services at the Salvation Army, said with the heat sticking around for a while a fan can help alleviate large energy bills.

“We are still seeing a lot of need in the community — we are encouraging people to set their temperature a little higher in your home so you really do need a fan to stay cool,” said Skaggs.

Mark Stump, the director of community services for United Way said their 2-1-1 help hotline has been ringing with calls from people struggling to keep their electricity on.

“We would encourage folks that if they are needing financial assistance to give us a call at 211,” Stump said.

Stump also recommends getting out of a home without air conditioning and visiting a splash pad or public building with cooling, like a public library. He also said a good way to limit your electricity is waiting to cool down your home at night.