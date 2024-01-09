WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — City and county leaders joined Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Congressman Ron Estes at Eisenhower National Airport Monday to celebrate the first non-stop flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C.

In July, Senator Moran announced that American Airlines would offer a direct flight from Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., starting Jan. 8. Valerie Wise, Air Service & Marketing Manager for the airport, says growing economic ties between D.C. and Kansas, and increased demand from passengers, led to efforts to secure a route several years ago.

Senator Moran and Congressman Estes were joined by Mayor Lily Wu, Councilmember Brandon Johnson, and county commissioners Pete Meitzner, Sara Lopez, David Dennis, and Ryan Baty, along with Phil Newman, American Airlines Managing Director, Regulatory and Congressional Affairs, and Jay Singh, Strategist, Corporate Communications for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“American is excited to link Wichita to our nation’s capital via daily, nonstop service,” said Newman. “This complements the service we recently announced to Phoenix and Miami, along with our existing robust service to Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago.”

“As the only direct flight from Kansas to Washington, D.C., this flight will be beneficial to

Wichita and the entire state,” said Senator Moran. “Connecting the nation’s capital with

the ‘Air Capital of the World’ will provide new opportunities for aerospace, defense and

federal leaders to travel to Wichita to see firsthand the great work being done in

Kansas.”

“The data is clear – Kansans want to visit our nation’s capital – families seeing monuments, veterans visiting war memorials, aerospace manufacturers meeting with stakeholders, FFA students learning about the legislative process, and everyday Kansans wanting an up-close look at how our constitutional republic works,” said Congressman Estes. “This direct flight will make it easier for all Kansans to access our government of the people, by the people, and for the people, and I’m grateful for American Airlines and the Eisenhower National Airport leadership for making this direct flight a reality.”

Flights from Reagan National are expected to arrive daily at approximately 11:30 and leave Eisenhower National for Reagan daily at approximately 2:30 p.m. American is operating a 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft for the route.

To book a flight, visit AA.com.