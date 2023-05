WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A vehicle in south Wichita crashing into a Wendy’s restaurant near the intersection of 47th and Broadway left none injured on Friday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. The restaurant told KSN the lobby will be closed “for a while,” but the drive-thru is still open.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the car to go through the building or what the damage estimate is.

KSN will update this story online if more information becomes available.