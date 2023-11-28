WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday, a day when people are encouraged to be generous. Tanya Bulluck, the executive director of Child Start, says giving can look different for everyone.

“Going next door and shoveling the neighbor’s driveway, that’s a way to give back if you are not financially able to give,” Bulluck said. “There are other ways to give, and GivingTuesday is about generosity and humanity. It’s not necessarily always financial.”

Bulluck says typically, during this time of year, nonprofits need a little extra help to offset the extra demand.

At Child Start, they are doing a virtual giving campaign today. Their goal is to raise $65,000. Every $100 allows them to serve eight adults. That includes training, coaching, mentoring or whatever they need to be successful with the kids they serve.

“You have an adult who is caring for a child whether it’s a grandparent, a foster parent, licensed childcare provider, we provide free services to support those adults who are caring for young children,” Bulluck said.

Child Start serves over 1,000 early care and education providers in the southcentral Kansas region.

“It can be just about anything you think of, and if we cannot offer those services, we do partner with other programs in organizations in the community to make sure they get that help,” Bulluck said.

Bulluck says, especially after the pandemic, their services are essential because people need child care to go back to work.

“We are in childcare crisis right now, and we have families in need of childcare, but we also are in need of childcare providers, so we do have startup services to support childcare providers or just people in general who want to do licensed childcare, and we help them get started,” Bulluck said. “We help them open up their program. We lay the program out for them.”

HumanKind is another Wichita nonprofit and says the need has increased this year. At the Inn in the 2021-22 year, they served 25 families. In 2022-23, they served 90.

They also run Operation Holiday, the region’s largest holiday assistance program to give resources to people during the coldest and most expensive months of the year.

“This GivingTuesday, we want to thank the community for always supporting us for Operation, Holiday and other programs through HumanKind,” community engagement coordinator Meredith Beal said.