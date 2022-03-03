WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gas prices continue to soar in Wichita. They rose 30 cents overnight Wednesday.

The rising costs are proving to be an added challenge for many nonprofits that rely on transportation to serve the community.

At Meals on Wheels, the increase is falling on their volunteers.

“We pay for our own gas and then, you know, the miles you put on your car,” explained Jason Moeller.

Moeller has been a dedicated Meals on Wheels volunteer for three years. He drives two long routes twice a week.

“I fill my car up, specifically, because I do Meals on Wheels an extra time a week. So it makes a big difference. You’re talking about a couple 100 bucks a month,” he said.

The soaring prices are proving to be another speed bump for nonprofits and their budgets.

Ability Point said they budgeted an additional 50% in their gasoline fund, and it is still not enough.

“We’re also talking about buses that just drink the gasoline, and when you got a vehicle that’s getting 10 miles to the gallon, you know you’re filling it up all the time,” said Kevin Fish, Ability Point, Executive Director.

For Starkey Inc., their bus fleet is crucial to their work.

“For people who have disabilities who rely on us daily for transportation, we are their only option, especially for people who need accessible buses and that type of transport,” said Jamie Reed, Communications Director for Starkey Inc.

Reed explaining the rising cost is turning into a big concern, “We use 7,000 gallons a month of gas, and so you can imagine that a 70-cent increase, an 80-cent increase that amounts to, you know, close to $75,000 a year if these prices keep going up.”

She says that if prices continue to go up, organizations might have to face some tough decisions.

“Probably have to look at the daily routes, you know, consolidation of services may be limiting some services, asking families to transport when and where they could,” said Reed. “I hope that we don’t end up with that challenge.”

Both Starkey and Ability Point say fundraising will be essential to absorb the rising cost.