North High hosts open house as students prepare to return to classrooms on Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Welcoming students and families to the new school year — North High hosted an open house Tuesday evening to do just that. Wichita Public Schools students head back to the classroom on Thursday — with sixth and 9th graders scheduled for orientation on Wednesday.

“We are excited here at North High because it is our first open house and we haven’t had an open house here in quite a while due to Covid,” said Vanessa Martinez, assistant principal at North High. “But we are welcoming our parents getting them acclimated to being back in the buildings and just getting to know the building, getting to know staff, and seeing what their schedules are like — so they’re prepared for the first day of school.”



Martinez added, “I am just happy to have students back in the buildings just getting back to business, and educating them to achieve as much as they can.”

On Tuesday evening, students toured the building and met some of their teachers. Classes at North High starts Thursday morning at 8 o’clock sharp. Students can start coming into the building starting at 7:40 a.m. for breakfast.