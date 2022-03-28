WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A senior at Wichita North High School was surprised with a full-ride scholarship to Fort Hays State University (FHSU).

On Monday, March 28, FHSU surprised senior Guadalupe Urbina-Montes in class with the Schmidt Foundation Scholarship, along with some FHSU branded gifts.





The scholarship is a $14,900 award from the Schmidt Foundation and includes 30 hours of tuition and fees for fall and spring courses, books, room and board. Recipients can renew the scholarship for up to three years.

“I feel really relieved. Like all my hard work has finally paid off, and I’m just happy. You know, figuring out how you’re going to pay for college for most students is really stressful, but I’m just thankful and blessed for all the opportunities I had, especially this one,” said Guadalupe.

Guadalupe recently visited the FHSU campus, where she got to explore the university and learn more about its nursing program.

Guadalupe Urbina-Montes, Schmidt Foundation Scholarship recipient.

“The visit was great. The campus was really beautiful,” said Guadalupe. “I really just fell in love with the nursing program. Everything they have to offer is great, and I just knew once I stepped onto campus that this was where I wanted to be for the next four years.”

When Guadalupe was asked why she chose FHSU, she said it was all about feeling valued and appreciated somewhere she could call home.

“I went to the student recognition program, and one thing they really preached is that we really care for students, and I just want to feel like I’m home. I want to feel like where I’m valued and appreciated and where people want the best for me and where they truly care about me.”

The Schmidt Foundation Scholarship aims to support five future FHSU students from the incoming freshman class, with preference given to students from Kansas who are first-generation college students.

The application for the fall of 2023 will open at midnight on Sept. 5, 2022, and will close at midnight on Feb. 15, 2023. FHSU and the Schmidt Foundation review applications. Finalists will then be invited to a Zoom interview with the scholarship committee, and award announcements will be made shortly after.