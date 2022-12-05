WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said a ramp at the North Junction project will close on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The ramp is the westbound Kansas Highway 254 exit to southbound Interstate 135. The closure will be for two months to construct a lane extension. Traffic can continue onto southbound I-235 to Broadway to northbound I-235 to southbound I-135.

Also this week, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the northbound I-235 Exit to northbound I-135 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge work over the traffic lanes.