North Newton couple living in bus after apartment floods

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) - Katie Schmidt has spent the past two weeks living inside a 1970's coach bus.

The living arrangement comes after her basement-level North Newton apartment flooded.

"It just got wetter and wetter, and we thought we could keep up and clean it out, and we couldn't," Schmidt said.

She and her partner couch surfed with friends for awhile, then stayed a night here and there in her parents' Newell coach bus before it became a temporary living arrangement for the time being.

"You really have to like your partner and your dog to be that close to them all the time. I thought we

had tight living quarters before but this is very tight and you have to only have a few things," Schmidt said.

Her dog, Rosie, is enjoying the wide windows and views the bus offers that she didn't have in the basement apartment.

While the cozy bus is a means to an end, Schmidt says the experience has left her grateful.

"I just have so many people around me that helped me get to a comfortable situation that a lot of

other people don't have," Schmidt said.

Her family has nicknamed the bus "Betty White" because "it's old but classy and she never stops working."