NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — North Newton has named a new police chief.

Jim Bethards will step into the new role next month. Bethards has been serving as deputy chief of the North Newton Police Department for the past nine years.

Bethards takes over for Chief Randy Jordan, who is retiring after 10 years as chief of police. Jordan had been with the North Newton Police Department for over 20 years.

When the City of North Newton asked what he looks forward to in this position, he provided the following statement:

“… Leading the department and continuing to build upon our strong partnerships with the community. Together, we will continue to keep North Newton a safe place for all,” said Bethards.

Bethard’s first day as chief is Oct. 1.