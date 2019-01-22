North Riverside neighborhood looks at surveillance cameras to get ahead of crime Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Not in my neighborhood.

A group of Wichitans is using technology to curb crime. Their goal is to keep the thieves away.

North Riverside neighborhood leaders and the Wichita Police Department are working together to encourage residents to get security cameras.

Michael Safarik lives near the neighborhood. He says video surveillance is an effective way to protect property and feel more secure.

"There you see him walking up to my car, looks left and right, while he's checking my car door handle," said Safarik, as he showed Safarik video footage of someone trying to break into his car.

He bought his home surveillance cameras back in 2013.

"So, I've got them mounted on the window," he said.

It wasn't until he started using them, that he realized how helpful they would be.

"When I started seeing people walk up and started checking out my car that was parked out in front of my house, well then you think like woah, what's going on when I'm not paying attention," said Safarik.

He lives just a few blocks away from North Riverside, where the neighborhood council is trying to take similar steps to prevent crime.

"I have had several folks in the neighborhood let me know that their cameras are identifying folks," said Sue Erwin, the outgoing North Riverside Neighborhood Council president. "They share those on social media."

After seeing success, the group had a meeting Monday night to discuss the benefits of surveillance cameras.

"I think we are trying to take a proactive stance," said Erwin. "I think once you have community policing as well as neighbors on board to try to band together, and then if we could use security cameras to aid in that, that's always a positive as well."

"We can get our hands on it," said Officer Steve Jerrell, of the Wichita Police Department. "We can start looking at the video. You know sometimes we can actually solve it, maybe we can put it out on social media and get some ideas of who it is."

As for Safarik, he says installing cameras was one of the best decisions he's ever made.

"It's important to know what's going on around you," he said. "Be aware of your surroundings."

The city has provided a way for families with security cameras to work directly with police.

A public safety program allows you to provide direct connection to any camera you choose to share.

This would allow officers to monitor video during an incident.