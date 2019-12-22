North Wichita Home significantly damaged by fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita home suffers significant fire damage with officials estimating possibly tens of thousands of dollars, or more, in damages.

The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in north Wichita near the intersection of 25th street North and Amidon.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw very heavy fire at the rear of the home and moved to the backside of the residence.

During the blaze, one fighter burned his hand, and another suffered an undisclosed medical emergency. EMS took both to local area hospitals in a non-critical capacity.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation. No individuals were found inside the home.

Amidon was closed north and southbound for about 2 hours following the blaze.

Fire officials say that at least a quarter of the house received significant fire damage, and loosely estimate tens of thousands of dollars in losses.

