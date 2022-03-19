WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Wichita is less than a month away from the grand opening of the Evergreen Resource Center and Library. Residents can already use the resources available and can rent out books, movies, and more.

The final details are being added to the center this month, people can expect to see beautiful murals, new technology and find help from non-profits like empower, Salud Más Bienestar, the Kansas Education and Development Foundation, on top of 27 other organizations.

Ariel Rodriguez, the executive director of Empower, says after six years of work he is excited to finally celebrate this opening with the community.

“This is really important for the north end because it brings together all the resources for community members. Our community members can now go to a one-stop-shop and have library and city services. All these non-profits really help the families and so we are excited to bring all this and create a strong hub for the north end,” said Rodriguez.

The grand opening of the center will be on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m.