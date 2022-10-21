WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are traveling north on Interstate 135 Saturday in north Wichita, be prepared for a detour.
The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes just before the North Junction construction site. The lanes will be closed for approximately 11 hours, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Drivers on I-135 will have to detour onto eastbound Kansas Highway 254.
When you get to the end of the K-254 exit ramp, stop for traffic on 45th Street North and then turn left onto 45th Street. Almost immediately, you will need to turn left onto the westbound K-254 entrance ramp. After you are on K-254, take the northbound I-135 exit.
To get the latest updates on the North Junction construction, click here. To see the fact sheet about the long-term project, click here.
