WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 until 3 p.m. on Monday to crane bridge beams into place.

KDOT has suggested a detour for access to southbound I-235. They suggest going north on I-135 to 61st Street, then left and left again onto southbound I-135 to southbound I-235.

The closure is part of an overpass improvement project to improve traffic flow at Wichita’s North Junction.