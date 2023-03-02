WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers headed north out of Wichita on Saturday may face a detour.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes of Interstate-135 at the North Junction construction site from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on March 4.

All northbound drivers on I-135 will have to detour onto eastbound Kansas Highway 254.

When they get to the end of the K-254 exit ramp, flaggers will direct them to the westbound K-254 entrance ramp. After they are on westbound K-254, they can take the northbound I-135 exit to continue their journey.

Northbound drivers on Interstate 235 will also be affected. They will not be able to use the exit to northbound I-135 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

To get the latest updates on the North Junction construction, click here. To see the fact sheet about the long-term project, click here.

Closing soon

In early March, KDOT plans to begin a long-term closure of the southbound I-135 exit ramp to 29th Street.

In late March, it plans to start a long-term closure of the Hydraulic exit to eastbound Kansas Highway 96.

Opening soon

The westbound K-254 exit to southbound I-135 has been closed since Dec. 7. Workers have been constructing the lane extension for the ramp onto I-135.

KDOT plans to reopen the ramp by March 15, weather permitting.