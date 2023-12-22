7:45 a.m. Update – KDOT has reopened the northbound lanes of I-35.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers coming from the south toward Wichita on the Kansas Turnpike are being forced to take the south Wichita exit.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 due to a semi on fire.

The suggested detour is for drivers to head north on Interstate 135 and then east on Kellogg, where they can get back on the turnpike in east Wichita.

KSN News will update this story when the northbound lanes reopen.

In the meantime, you can check the status at WichWay.org.