Northeast Kansas home destroyed in New Year’s Day fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – As people rang in the new year Wednesday, firefighters in a community north of Topeka were fighting a fire at a home.

The fire happened east of Mayetta in Jackson County, at a rural home located at 17970 158th Road.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported at midnight, Morse said.

“The residence was fully engulfed with fire,” said Tim Morse, Jackson County sheriff. “The residence was a complete loss.”

The sheriff’s office is working with state fire investigators to determine how the fire started.

