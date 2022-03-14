TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old Topeka man is dead following a crash in Topeka on Sunday.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Shawnee County 911 received a call of a single-vehicle crash near Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest Valencia Road.

A red 2010 Toyota Tacoma was northbound on Southwest Valencia Road when it failed to follow the curve onto eastbound Southwest 53rd Street. As a result, the Toyota left the road and hit a tree.

Three people were inside the car at the time of the crash. Killian J. Vincent of Topeka was killed in the crash. Two other teenage boys were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.