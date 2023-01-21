WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Wichita Fire Department, a northeast Wichita home is damaged after a fire early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of N. Roosevelt.

Wichita fire crews said flames were coming from the home when they arrived.

According to the department, the homeowner found smoke in his kitchen and was able to get out.

It took multiple lines and engines to get the fire under control.

“Crews did a really good job of just containing the fire to where it was, getting it searched. Overall, I thought it went really well for them getting anybody who may have been in the bedrooms a survivable chance,” said WFD Batallion Chief Terry Gresham.

Gresham said the roof above the garage collapsed and other parts of the home have smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown.