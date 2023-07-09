WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house in northwest Wichita was damaged in a fire Sunday morning.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, they received a call around 8 a.m. for the report of a house fire in the 500 block of N. Edwards.

Upon arrival at the scene, WFD Battalion Chief Schott Kleinschmidt says they were met with “advanced fire conditions” inside the home.

“For no larger than the structure is, it was a significant fire,” said Kleinschmidt.

According to Kleinschmidt, it took three firehoses to bring the fire under control.

No one was reported injured.