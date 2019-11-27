Northwestern Kansas gets hit with half a foot of snow

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – The snow that hit Kansas on Tuesday caused travel headaches.

“I advise anyone not to get on the roads at all,” said trucker Jr. Anderson.

At least a half a foot of snow and intense winds caused I-70 to close from Hays to Denver. The interstate reopened Tuesday evening.

One truck driver had to battle the snow earlier hoping to head east.

“I left out of Greeley, Colorado, and it’s snowing real bad. Roads are very bad, snowplows were running all night,” said Anderson.

Another driver was trying to make it home before Thanksgiving.

“I’m stuck here, and I still got to unload in Denver and then drive 1,000 miles from Denver back home uh, so try to get that done before Thursday,” said trucker Derek Williamson.

Kansas Department of Transportation officials said they are doing their best to get the roads clear.

“Sometimes a round will take, you know, two to three hours sometimes just to get back to town if you can’t see, so just be patient and we’re doing our best,” said KDOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor Tim Micek.

Officials are advising drivers to be patient and stay off the roads until they are cleared.

Check Kandrive.org to get your road updates before you head out the door.

