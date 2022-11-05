WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has died and another one was critically injured in a crash in Kingman County on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 78-year-old Mary Yahnke of Norwich was driving a 2005 Ford Escape north on SE 100th Avenue.

At the same time, a 77-year-old Wichita man was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup east on SE 60th Street.

Troopers say Yahnke failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the pickup. Both vehicles entered the northeast ditch, rolled, and landed on their driver’s sides.

Yahnke was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.