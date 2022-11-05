WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has died and another one was critically injured in a crash in Kingman County on Saturday.
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 78-year-old Mary Yahnke of Norwich was driving a 2005 Ford Escape north on SE 100th Avenue.
At the same time, a 77-year-old Wichita man was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup east on SE 60th Street.
Troopers say Yahnke failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the pickup. Both vehicles entered the northeast ditch, rolled, and landed on their driver’s sides.
Yahnke was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.