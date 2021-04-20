“It is not a joke” — local organization condemns social media video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is not a joke — a Wichita organization is condemning a disturbing video gaining popularity on Tik Tok.

Videos circulating on Tik Tok claim a group has declared April 24 ‘National Rape Day.’ It’s been said that several videos have been posted inviting people to take part in illegal acts of sexual violence. Community members who deal with survivors of these acts say they are taken aback.

“This is a way to terrorize women who’ve experienced sexual violence,” said Kathy Williams, executive director of Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center.

Williams said she is disturbed by anyone who thinks they can commit these crimes and not be held accountable. “It is beyond me why people think that there would be a day that there’s a free pass,” Williams said.

Tina Peck is a forensic nurse with Hope Medical Forensic Services, she has been collecting physical evidence from assault victims for over a decade. “It is a crime and it’s going to remain a crime every, every day of the week,” Peck asserted.

Peck says content, like the videos posted on Tik Tok, can cause emotional turmoil for survivors of sexual assault. “A kind of a breakdown of sorts, since they have some trauma on board,” she said.

Both Williams and Peck say the best way to combat this disturbing content is to challenge it head on.

“Speak out against it. definitely you don’t want to be the one to share that information and share that falsehood,” Peck said.

“Victims are never responsible, and those people who commit the crime are absolutely 100-percent accountable,” Williams said.

Williams and Peck say there are local resources for victims of sexual assault and they encourage anyone who needs them to reach out.

For more information on the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, click here.