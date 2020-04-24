Not a Kansas farmer problem, but an American farmer problem

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – They’ve been social distancing their entire lives, and out in the fields across Kansas, there’s a serious concern for the future of their livelihoods.

Some Kansas farmers said the problem is not new at all, but rather it’s been happening for years.

Farming is more than a job, it’s a lifestyle.

“We take a lot of pride in producing the food for our nation,” farmer Cy Cokeley said.

“You can’t look at it day by day, you have to look at it across the board,” farmer Jeff Winter said.

Farmers Jeff Winter and Cy Cokeley said that has certainly been the case the last few years.

“As commodity prices continue to dwindle, it is kind of hard to say, ‘this is going to look like a good year,’ right now it doesn’t look good at all,” Winter said.

They said they are always watching the markets.

“Farmers, we don’t decide on our price, we take what we are given,” Winter said.

Cokeley said even when commodities are right where they need to be to compete on a global market, they are still not able to bring home a profit.

“Our input prices are so high, that we can’t produce a crop and produce a profit at the end of it,” Cokeley said.

He said many of the products they use to produce the crops are petroleum-based, and even though the price of oil has been falling, they haven’t seen a break in years.

“None of these prices have gone down,” Cokeley said.

He said they are still paying the same prices they were when oil was nearly $60 a barrel, and he said there are no guarantees in the field.

“If it does great, if it doesn’t we are out a hundred dollars an acre,” Cokeley said.

The farmers would like to see their expenses more level with their return on yield.

“The government, if they would level this playing field, they could take those funds, use them for other things and we would grow ample food supply, be profitable and everybody would have all they needed,” Cokeley said.

He said this is not a Kansas farmer problem, this is an American farmer problem.

“At some point, we are not going to be able to plant these crops anymore, the banks are going to say, ‘look, that’s enough’,” Cokeley said.

The effects of that would go far beyond the wheat fields of rural Kansas.

“Right now, we are looking at the worst year of farming, maybe in my lifetime,” Cokeley said.

This as he and so many others work to keep family operations, that date back generations, up and running.

