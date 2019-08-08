Notre Dame Alumni club donates grant to two officers for child death investigation training

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Notre Dame Alumni Club from Kansas is giving back to law enforcement and the community.

The club partnered with ICT SOS, a non-profit that fights human trafficking, after receiving a $5,000 grant.

They donated part of the grant to send two officers to child death investigation training.

The president of the club, Sean Tarantino, says it is money well spent.

“It was eye opening ,and it increased our awareness for sure and that’s where we saw there was a problem,” he said.

Child death investigations are emotionally challenging and require a lot of expertise.

That is why Tarantino and the Notre Dame Club of Wichita partnered with ICT SOS.

They used part of the grant to send two detectives from WPD and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to a national child homicide investigation training course in June.

“It just gives us more tools to investigate these trainings, and it helps when we don’t have to spend our budget to send people to things like this,” said Lt. Dale Mattern, of the Exploited and Missing Child Unit. “It was based on best practices across the country and they did some specific case studies.”

The executive director of ICT SOS, Jennifer White, works with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit often and believes the skill building experience will also help the officers with taking preventative steps to keep kids safe.

“How are we wrapping around kids and families so that they’re not struggling and not in a position where a child is injured or killed,” she said.

The rest of the grant money that was not used toward training will go toward fresh start bags.

ICT SOS gives those out to agencies that provide resources for victims of abuse and sexual exploitation.