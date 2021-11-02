Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
KSN Digital Extra
Better Health & Wellness
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Top Stories
Schumer announces deal to lower prescription drug prices
Top Stories
Inmate improperly released from Sedgwick County Jail
College Hill residents speak out on Halloween Street safety
Video
Chiefs trade Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data on more than 1 billion people
Weather
Radar
Forecasts by Storm Track 3
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever Scores
Game of the Week
Local Sports Scores
High School
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Wichita Wind Surge
Racing
Competitive Drive
China 2022
Top Stories
K-State’s Entz Named to All-Big 12 Second Team
Top Stories
Jayhawks’ Jalen Wilson suspended after arrest on suspicion of DUI
Chiefs trade Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets
KU’s Jalen Wilson apologizes following DUI arrest
Bills’ Josh Allen: Chiefs backup quarterback referred to himself as Mahomes’ coach
Community
Seeking Solutions
Hunger Action Month
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Kansas
Positive Connections
Contests
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
BestReviews
Digital Marketing
Email Newsletters
News App
Weather App
Telemundo Programación
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Search
Search
November 2021 Kansas Ballot Measures
Local
by:
Kevin White
Posted:
Nov 2, 2021 / 06:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Nov 2, 2021 / 03:22 PM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Apparent road rage clash leads to death of New York woman on Kansas interstate
Police identify victim in shooting north of downtown as 22-year-old Wichita man
Video
Kansas joins lawsuit to sue Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Video
‘It looked like a baby alligator’: Kansas man talks for first time about prehistoric-catch, as biologists investigate
Video
Company that dumped private records in Kansas is fined
Inmate improperly released from Sedgwick County Jail