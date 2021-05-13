Now hiring: Businesses in Kansas competing to recruit workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bogey’s, a restaurant in Hutchinson, has been trying to hire new staff for three months. Many other local businesses are in a similar position. Tyler Davis, the owner of Bogey’s, says it’s making it tough to fill vacant positions, “The competition has become really, really hard.”

As Kansans return to their favorite spots, many businesses like Bogey’s are realizing they are short-staffed. “We can’t hire anybody, and businesses as busy as it’s been in over, well over a year — so it’s a stressful time for everybody,” Davis said.

The demand, making owners put their money where their mouth is. “Starting pay is starting to go up. People are trying to hire as much as they can — they’re doing signing-on bonuses, anything that they can do,” Davis added.

Davis says he has been raising his wages for a while, but now getting in a pickle. “It seems like everybody’s kind of catching up and that’s that becomes more difficult for me,” he said. “I sell a cheeseburger for $2.29. I can’t afford to pay somebody $20 an hour most of the time, that’s just how the business is set up.”

For Crumble & Cream, their treats are not the only sweet thing they are offering. “We’ve really focused on offering our new employees, a really competitive and livable wage,” said Rachel Marlow, Owner of Crumble & Cream. “Our positions for the most part, range from $16 to $23 an hour.”

Marlow says their offers have put them in a comfortable spot, “It’s something that people feel good about coming to work, they feel like they can meet their needs.”

Both owners are still taking applications.