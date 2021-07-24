Number of Hispanic businesses increase in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In a span of just two weeks, two Hispanic businesses opened for business.

Wichita Hispanic business community leaders and Mayor Brandon Whipple say this will not only bring in more revenue to Wichita in general, but it will also help lower the unemployment rate in our city.

“The economy starts going down, so you don’t know if you’re going to have your job or not,” said an employee at El Río Bravo Super Market.



During the pandemic, many employees like Valeria Ruiz feared they would lose their jobs any day.

“Seeing your culture take a little standpoint than what it typically has honestly it feels great,” said Ruiz.



But now that things are slowly returning to normal, more and more business owners are coming up with new ideas and are expanding their locations.



“In the next couple of weeks, there will be a minimum of five new businesses,” said Javier Villegas.



Villegas is a member of the Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and says that more Hispanics have reached out within the last month and asked for guidance on how to start or maintain their local business.



“We are seeing people bouncing back from this pandemic and taking advantage of different business opportunities that are in front of them. It’s about all of Wichita ensuring that this is a place of opportunity for everyone,” said Whipple.



In the next couple of months, city leaders expect to see increased entrepreneurs and small Hispanic businesses.

“Now the Hispanic community is everywhere,” said Villegas.

“We are seeing the fruit of those ideas,” added Whipple.



Currently, Sedgwick County has more than 5,000 jobs available. However, if you would like more information, you can visit this link for further details.