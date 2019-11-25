Numbers drawn in third Holiday Millionaire Raffle early bird

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – One lucky Kansan is feeling extra thankful this week after winning $40,000 in an Early Bird drawing playing the Holiday Millionaire Raffle.

The raffle number was drawn on Nov. 24, 2019, was 100565. The winning raffle ticket worth $40,000 was sold in northeast Kansas. The winner has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The northeast region includes the following counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris, and the northern half of Lyon.

Sunday’s drawing was the third of four Early Bird drawings. The final Early Bird drawing will be on December 15 for $50,000. Players are encouraged to get their tickets now to be eligible to win in the final Early Bird drawing and the Grand Finale event.

Tickets for the raffle cost $20, and there are only 200,000 tickets available. Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets purchased before an Early Bird drawing are eligible to win that drawing, all subsequent Early Bird drawings, and the $1,000,000 Grand Prize.

Grand Prize Event

On January 2, 2020, the Kansas Lottery will draw the winning numbers for the $1 million grand prize and $855,000 in other cash prizes. The prizes and number of winners for the January 2 drawing are as follows: 

Prize AmountNumber of Winners
$1,000,0001
$100,0001
$50,0003
$25,0005
$5,00015
$1,00025
$100800
$506,000

For more information on the annual raffle, visit 2019 Holiday Millionaire Raffle.

