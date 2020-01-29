Numerous crashes reported around the Wichita area Wednesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Numerous crashes are being reported around the Wichita area after winter weather moved through the area Tuesday night causing slick and icy spots on roads.

One crash has northbound I-1235 at Meridian closed as of 7:30 a.m.. Crashes earlier in the morning closed portions of Kellogg, but have since reopened. For the latest Wichita traffic conditions click here. For Kansas road conditions click here.

The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) is in effect in Wichita.

If you are involved in a non-injury accident, exchange information with the other driver involved and you can fill out an accident report at the nearest Quik Trip, Kwik Shop, online at wichitapolice.com, on the WPD APP, or at any police station Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If there is an injury, the vehicles cannot be moved, or alcohol use is suspected then call 911 and officers will respond to the accident.

Police ask that you buckle up, slow down, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

