Numerous crashes reported around Wichita area due to winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Numerous crashes were reported around the Wichita area early Thursday morning due to the winter weather that moved through the area overnight.
The biggest crash happened at westbound Kellogg at West Street around 7 a.m. Authorities urge you to use a different route. Traffic is backed up all the way to the Central Business District.
For the latest road conditions in Wichita, click here.
For the latest Kansas road conditions, click here.
EMERGENCY ACCIDENT REPORTING PLAN IN EFFECT FOR WICHITA AND SEDGWICK COUNTY
The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) is in effect in Wichita and Sedgwick County.
If you are involved in a non-injury crash, exchange information with the other driver involved and you can fill out an accident report at the nearest Quik Trip, Kwik Shop, online at wichitapolice.com, on the WPD APP, or at any police station Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If there is an injury, the vehicles cannot be moved, or alcohol use is suspected then call 911 and officers will respond to the accident.
Remember to buckle up, slow down, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.
