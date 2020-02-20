Numerous crashes reported around Wichita area due to winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Numerous crashes were reported around the Wichita area early Thursday morning due to the winter weather that moved through the area overnight.

The biggest crash happened at westbound Kellogg at West Street around 7 a.m. Authorities urge you to use a different route. Traffic is backed up all the way to the Central Business District.

Traffic is being diverted off of WB Kellogg following a multi-car crash near the West Street exit. #kswx #ictwx pic.twitter.com/UMGKx9ZAmN — Carly Willis (@CarlyWillisKSN) February 20, 2020

Stretcher is being brought back to ambulance with no one on it. Thank goodness. pic.twitter.com/sa236fD88J — Carly Willis (@CarlyWillisKSN) February 20, 2020

EMERGENCY ACCIDENT REPORTING PLAN IN EFFECT FOR WICHITA AND SEDGWICK COUNTY

The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) is in effect in Wichita and Sedgwick County.

If you are involved in a non-injury crash, exchange information with the other driver involved and you can fill out an accident report at the nearest Quik Trip, Kwik Shop, online at wichitapolice.com, on the WPD APP, or at any police station Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If there is an injury, the vehicles cannot be moved, or alcohol use is suspected then call 911 and officers will respond to the accident.

Remember to buckle up, slow down, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

