WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some nurses are accusing Ascension Via Christi of ignoring their concerns about staffing and workplace violence. The nurses used May 1, International Workers’ Day, to picket outside Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita.

“We nurses have so many patients, we aren’t able to give the patients the care that they need,” said Shelly Rader, an emergency room registered nurse at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

“There’s multiple nurses that are still having six and seven patients apiece,” Sara Wilson, an RN in the orthopedic trauma unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, said. “These are patients that are fresh out of surgery. They’ve had brain injuries or brain surgery. They’re fall risks. They’re not able to get up to go to the bathroom on their own, and we need to make sure that we have staff there to keep them safe.”

The nurses have been in contract negotiations with Ascension Via Christi since February, but they say Ascension has not responded to their concerns.

“The proposals that we are talking about, we gave them back in February for safe staffing and workplace violence prevention program, and they still have not responded to that proposal,” Rader said.

KSN News reached out to Ascension Via Christi. A spokesperson sent this statement:

We respect the right of unions to hold an informational assembly outside our facility. As with any event, the safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, associates, physicians and picketers is our first priority. This is not a strike or work stoppage event and will not impact patient care. “We continue to bargain in good faith to reach a mutually beneficial agreement on our RN contract. When bargaining an initial collective bargaining agreement, it is a longer process due to having to negotiate all terms of the contract, and based on data, can take well over a year to complete. Our goal is to support all of our associates in a just and equitable manner as we continue to provide safe, compassionate care to all persons.” Ascension Via Christi

Wilson said delaying action on the proposals allows conditions to deteriorate.

“It’s absolutely frustrating,” she said. “We’re here, showing up daily for our patients, and it’s their job to take care of all of us, the community and nurses alike, so we need a strong contract to recruit and retain nurses around the community here in Kansas to come back to the hospital so we can take great care of our patients.”

The National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, represents 1,000 St. Francis and St. Joseph nurses.

“We want management to stop trying to divide us nurses at St. Joe and St. Francis,” Wilson said. “We all deserve strong contracts, so we’re not going to let Ascension divide us. Nurses are united together, and together we’ll win a great contract.”

Earlier this year, Ascension Via Christi and other Kansas health care providers asked lawmakers to pass a bill creating tougher penalties for violence in health care facilities.

According to notes from a House Committee hearing, representatives of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Ascension Via Christi Hospitals Wichita, Kansas Hospital Association, NMC Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Stormont Vail Health, and a physician testified as proponents of the bill.

The hearing notes say that the proponents generally stated, “violence in health care facilities and against health care workers has risen over the past decade, which is harming employees, disrupting care, and affecting staffing levels.”

The Kansas legislature passed Senate Bill 174. Among other things, it creates the “crime of interference with the conduct of a health care facility” and increases the criminal penalties for battery of a health care provider.

The bill has been sent to Governor Laura Kelly, who will decide whether to sign it into law.