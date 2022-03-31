WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Betty Gettings, a waitress at the original NuWAY, is retiring on Thursday, March 31, after 45 years of serving customers.

Angel Ouellette has been a general manager at NuWAY for over 12 years. She’s spent her whole career at the crumbly burger joint with Gettings.

“Betty is an amazing lady, hardworking,” Ouellette said. “She would give you her shirt off her back if she had to, anything. She’s just an amazing woman, and she’s taught me a lot here.”

Ouellette says Gettings makes a happy waitress.

“She [Betty] always smiles no matter what. You never see her not smile,” said Ouellette.

Ouellette says she is going to be sad once Gettings retires.

“She always comes early, and we talk. We have our morning talks, pep talks, everything we’ve done for the weekend, it’s gonna be very sad next week,” Ouelette said. ” … Everybody here loves Ms. Betty. She will be missed very, very, very much.”

Ouelette has a retirement party planned for Gettings.

“We have 45 balloons, one for every year. We have banners, flyers, cakes, cupcakes,” said Ouelette. “I just hope she enjoys her retirement after 45 years. Here at 78 years old, she needs to go have a great time.”

Ouelette does not think this will be the last of Gettings at NuWAY.

“I think she’ll come and visit after the initial shock of not being here,” Ouelette said. “But they all got her phone number now, so she’ll be having lunch and visitors all the time. We know where she lives, and we’ll just take her NuWAYS.”

Tom McEvoy opened NuWAY on July 4, 1930, at 1416 W. Douglas. NuWAY is known for its crumbly burgers, “world-famous” root beer and homemade onion rings. For more history about NuWAY, click here.