Oakley issues a drinking water warning due to high nitrate levels

OAKLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Oakley is issuing a drinking water warning starting June 1, 2021.

On that day, the city will be turning on Municipal Well #6, shown to have a nitrate level of 11 mg. The well also caused an issue with a drinking water warning last year.

The city reached an agreement with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that the well would be shut off during non-peak water usage months.

The city said they will be providing bottled water for utility customers with infants under six months of age, nursing mothers, pregnant mothers and those who have a note from a doctor due to a health condition.

