Oakley mayor resigns during Zoom meeting, shares statement

OAKLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The mayor of Oakley, Timothy Whyte, resigned during a Zoom meeting which streamed on the Oakley City Council’s Facebook page Monday evening. The link for the audio-only meeting is provided below.

Oakley mayor Timothy Whyte provided the following statement when announcing his resignation:

“On January 8, 2018, I took the oath of office for Mayor of Oakley, Kansas. That oath said, that ‘I do solemnly swear, that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the constitution of the State of Kansas, of the City of Oakley, Kansas, and faithfully discharge the duties of mayor, so help me God.’

Each and every council member, city administrator, and police chief took that oath. My challenge to each of you is to search yourself, step up, and support the oath that you took.

Also in January of 2018, I asked the council to think about what their vision for Oakley would be. Sometime later that year, I asked if anyone had their vision for Oakley. To this day, there has been no response. I am reminded that where there is no vision, the people will perish. With no vision, we have no direction to pursue.

So, effective at 11:59 p.m. on this day, May 18, 2020, I present my resignation as mayor of Oakley Kansas. Good luck, God bless, and thank you.”

LATEST STORIES: