Occupation ICT detention camp protest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Driving through Delano you might have seen several protesters in front of the Homeland Security building on Douglas.

Several people with Sunflower Community Action are in the beginning of what they call occupation ICT.

They’re protesting the detention centers at the southern border by standing in front of DHS until Sunday morning. They say the conditions at the border are inhumane and unacceptable.

“We are hoping to occupy the outside of the building until Sunday morning,” says Sarahi Aguilera, Immigration Justice Organizer at SCA. sayss. “Just to kind of show everyone that we’re not going to stay quiet and that we need to create awareness for what’s happening at the border.”

The event continues tonight with a “Lights for Liberty” vigil set for 9p.m. at Wichita City Hall.