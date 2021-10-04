Oct. 15 deadline approaches for Kansas taxpayers with extensions to file 2020 tax returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers about the upcoming Oct. 15 due date to file 2020 tax returns.

The IRS said an estimated 131,000 Kansas residents asked for an extension and should file on or before the deadline to avoid the penalty for filing late. To avoid delays and speed the processing of their return, the IRS urges everyone to file electronically.

“While Oct. 15 is the last day for most people to file, some taxpayers may have more time,” said IRS Spokesperson Michael Devine. “Members of the military and others serving in a combat zone normally have 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file and pay any taxes due.” Devine also said that taxpayers in federally declared disaster areas who already had valid extensions may have their deadline extended. For details, see the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

Choose direct deposit for refunds

There is usually no penalty for failure to file if the taxpayer is due a refund. However, people who wait too long to file and claim a refund, risk losing it altogether. The safest and fastest way for people to get a refund is to file electronically and have their refund electronically deposited into their bank or other financial account. Taxpayers can use direct deposit to deposit their refund into one, two or even three accounts.

IRS Free File is still available in English and Spanish giving taxpayers who earned $72,000 or less in 2020 a way to file and claim credits like the Recovery Rebate Credit, Advanced Child Tax Credit. The Free File Fillable Forms, the electronic version of IRS paper forms, is also available for people comfortable preparing their own taxes.

Schedule federal tax payments electronically

Those who still have to file a 2020 tax return, owe tax, and did not request an extension can generally avoid additional penalties and interest by filing the return as soon as possible and paying any taxes owed. Taxpayers can file now and schedule their federal tax payments up to the Oct. 15 due date. Electronic payment options are the optimal way to make a tax payment.

IRS Direct Pay allows taxpayers to pay online directly from a checking or savings account for free, and to schedule payments up to 365 days in advance.

The IRS2Go app provides the mobile-friendly payment options, including Direct Pay and debit or credit card payments on mobile devices.

Payment options and tax information is available in several languages by clicking on the “English” tab on the front page of IRS.gov.

Monthly advance Child Tax Credit payments

Millions of American families currently receive monthly advance Child Tax Credit payments. These payments represent half of the increased Child Tax Credit from the American Rescue Plan and will continue through the end of the year. Those eligible who file and have their 2020 return processed on or before Nov. 1, may be eligible for two payments of half the credit in 2021. Similarly, people who file and have their return processed on or before Nov. 29, may be eligible for one payment. Complete information on the advance Child Tax Credit is available on IRS.gov.