WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on KSN News at Noon Wednesday, Amanda Meyers, executive director of the Wichita Family Crisis Center, talked about awareness.

Meyers said girls between the ages of 16 and 34 experience the highest rate of intimate partner violence, almost triple the national average.

She also talked about the signs of abuse you should look out for. Below is a complete list:

Physical Abuse: Hitting, slapping, shoving, grabbing, pinching, biting, hair pulling, etc are types of physical abuse. The type of abuse also includes denying a partner medical care or forcing alcohol and/or drug use upon him or her.

Sexual Abuse: Coercing or attempting to coerce any sexual contact or behavior without consent. Sexual abuse includes, but is certainly not limited to, marital rape, attacks on sexual parts of the body, forcing sex after physical violence has occurred, or treating one in a sexually demeaning manner.

Emotional Abuse: Undermining an individual’s sense of self-worth and/or self-esteem is abusive. This may include, but is not limited to constant criticism, diminishing one’s abilities, name-calling, or damaging one’s relationship with his or her children.

Economic Abuse: Is defined as making or attempting to make an individual financially dependent by maintaining total control over financial resources, withholding one’s access to money, or forbidding one’s attendance at school or employment.

Psychological Abuse: Elements of psychological abuse include – but are not limited to – causing fear by intimidation; threatening physical harm to self, partner, children, or partner’s family or friends; destruction of pets and property; and forcing isolation from family, friends, or school and/or work.

If you need help with domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE). It is available 24/7.