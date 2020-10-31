O’Donnell announces he will not accept a second term if re-elected

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell announced on his Facebook page Saturday afternoon that he will not accept a second term as commissioner if re-elected.

He said that this would allow for the Republican precinct to find a replacement if he wins.

On Wednesday, October 28, O’Donnell admitted to being the voice of a secretly recorded audio file that was made public last week. In the recording, a group of people are deliberating how to shift the blame for the production of an attack ad in 2019 against then mayoral candidate Brandon Whipple.

After much prayer and consideration, I’ve realized my candidacy is too much of a distraction and have arrived at the difficult decision to announce that I will not accept a 2nd term as county commissioner if elected. This would allow the Republican precinct members to select a replacement. This seat is much more important than any one person. Our community deserves a commissioner committed to conservative values and policies that reflect our district. It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Sedgwick County. I look forward to see the next steps the Lord has for me. Michael O’Donnell II

O’Donnell addressed the Sedgwick County Commission publicly on Wednesday for the first time about the recording.

“I reiterate my statements that I had nothing to do with the creation, production, script, or initiation of the Protect Wichita Girls video in last year’s mayoral election,” said O’Donnell.

He said he raised money for billboards, and the money ended up being spent on the video. He goes on to say that he did take part in a meeting about covering it up.

KSN has reached out to O’Donnell for comment but has not gotten a response. Stay with KSN News and KSN.com for the latest information.

