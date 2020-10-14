O’Donnell, Capps, and Clendenin named in Whipple attack ad lawsuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New details in a lawsuit filed by Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple against the people accused of making a campaign commercial against him when he running for mayor.

The lawsuit has been updated to name Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, Kansas Representative Michael Capps, and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin.

Matthew Colborn remains in the lawsuit. He was previously named and accused of producing the ad.

Whipple contends that he was defamed by the ad. The lawsuit claims that the men conspired to create a political ad that implied Whipple had sexually harassed women.

However, quotes used in the ad were taken from a Kansas City Star article that claimed sexual harassment by Republican lawmakers in Topeka. The article was written before Whipple, a Democrat, was elected into the Kansas House.

It also alleges the three elected officials tried to frame the leader of the Sedgwick County Republican Party for the video.

Whipple is seeking an amount in excess of $75,000. KSN News has reached out to O’Donnell, Capps, and Clendenin to get their response.

KSN News is getting a response from Whipple’s lawyer this afternoon.

O’Donnell will also talk to KSN News this afternoon. He claims he is filing a countersuit.

LATEST STORIES: