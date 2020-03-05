Odor forces evacuation of Wichita clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ascension Medical Group Via Christi clinic, 3311 E. Murdock, has been evacuated due to an odor coming from a trash dumpster.

A patient who went to the clinic over the noon hour Thursday sent us a picture of a sign posted on the door. The sign said the clinic is closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

A spokesperson sent us this message about what happened:

We received a report of an unknown odor that appears to be emanating from around the main trash dumpster at our Ascension Medical Group Via Christi clinic on Murdock. To ensure the safety of our staff and patients, we have engaged an industrial hygienist and the Wichita Fire Department and evacuated the building until we have assurance that the issue has been resolved.

Roz Hutchinson, Communications and Public Relations, Ascension Via Christi Health, Inc.

The sign on the clinic door says that if a patient has an emergency, they should go to the emergency room or the Reflection Ridge location.

