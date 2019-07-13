Off-duty policeman arrested, driving under the influence

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – An off-duty Wichita Police Department officer was booked into Sedgwick County Jail over the weekend. He is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

In a press release, Wichita police says Mulvane police booked an off-duty officer into Sedgwick County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Mulvane police confirmed the man arrested was Andrew Tapia.

Tapia is an 18-year-veteran of the WPD and placed on a paid administrative assignment while the case is being investigated.

An internal review of Tapia will take place by the WPD.

This story corrects the type of assignment the officer is now serving, after the arrest.