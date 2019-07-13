Off-duty policeman arrested, driving under the influence

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – An off-duty Wichita Police Department officer was booked into Sedgwick County Jail over the weekend. He is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

In a press release, Wichita police says Mulvane police booked an off-duty officer into Sedgwick County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Mulvane police confirmed the man arrested was Andrew Tapia.

Tapia is an 18-year-veteran of the WPD and placed on a paid administrative assignment while the case is being investigated.

An internal review of Tapia will take place by the WPD.

This story corrects the type of assignment the officer is now serving, after the arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather