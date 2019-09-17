Offender death reported at Norton Correctional Facility

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Norton Correctional Facility Central Unit offender, Jeremy J. Palmer, died on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Palmer, age 46, was transported by ambulance to the Norton County Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:37 p.m. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Per protocol when an offender dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Palmer was serving a 97-month sentence for previous convictions in Barton, Ford and Thomas counties. In 2013, he was found guilty in Thomas County of possession of heroin and methamphetamine, with intent to distribute. In Barton and Ford counties in 2016, he was found guilty of distribution of opiates, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and was charged with interference of law enforcement.

The Norton Correctional Facility houses low-medium and minimum-custody male offenders, and has a population of 970.

