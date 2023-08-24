WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer was injured after investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Scene near 30th and McClean in south Wichita. (KSN Photo)

It started Thursday morning in south Wichita near 30th Street South and McClean. An officer was investigating a vehicle with two people sleeping inside. The officer was knocked down and run over when the vehicle fled. He suffered injuries to the leg.

A chase ensued with the vehicle and ended near 15th and Meridian in northwest Wichita, where it crashed into another vehicle after running a stop sign. A 42-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were taken into custody, police said.

A woman in the other vehicle was injured in the crash. The officer was taken to the hospital in good spirits and was fully alert, Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol arrived to investigate.

