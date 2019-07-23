Officer ‘OK’ after rollover accident; KHP investigating

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police says an officer is “OK” after his or her Tahoe “rolled several times” after another driver allegedly ran a red light.

WPD Lieutenant Lenny Rose said no one was injured, but the officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out after the crash.

Rose said, though the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating, the crash occurred because a driver ran the red light on Main Street at Central, near the Wichita City Hall.

An officer was driving a WPD marked Tahoe west on Central in the left lane toward City Hall, Rose said. The officer was responding to a 911 call for a welfare check but did not have emergency lights activated.

Rose said a red Dodge Charger was in the right lane next to the officer traveling west. The two were crossing the Central and Main intersection.

A black Chevy Impala headed south on Main ran a red light, Rose said, and hit the Charger on its right side. The Charger was pushed into the officer’s Tahoe, which started to spin. The impact caused the Tahoe to roll “several times,” Rose said.

The officer was alone in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital to be “checked out.” Rose said the officer is “OK” and was being checked for “being knocked around” during the crash.

Eyewitness Patricia Williams told KSN’s Tiffany Lane she is not only thankful she wasn’t hit but also glad everyone involved is doing fine.

“It happened so fast like it was in slow motion,” Williams said. “You’re sitting there seeing someone hit, and a car rolled four times. It’s like it’s not real but it really was.”

Police and KHP did not say on scene whether the driver of the black Impala would be arrested in connection to the crash.

There were no other injuries in the crash, though Rose said some people refused treatment at the scene.